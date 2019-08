TAMPA (WFLA) – Rookie kicker Matt Gay is the first kicker selected in the draft by the Bucs since Roberto Aguayo in 2016.

He accounted for 7 of the Bucs 16 points against the Miami Dolphins. He may only be a rookie, but has handled the pressure that comes with kicking for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with ease….a game-winning 48-yarder against the Dolphins.

Funny enough, Gay has little experience when it comes to hitting a game-winning field goal, but said he lives for moments like these.