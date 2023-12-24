TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — With the 2023-24 National Football League season nearing an end, the Buccaneers have a few critical questions to ask themselves ahead of next season like – is Baker Mayfield the franchise quarterback they’ve been searching for?

Since the former Heisman Trophy winner arrived in Tampa Bay, he’s made it clear that he’s not his predecessor Tom Brady – however, as the Bucs head into Week 16, Mayfield’s already made a name for himself in the Sunshine State.

Last week, the Bucs traveled to Green Bay Packers territory, where Mayfield had a historic performance in a much-needed 34-20 win to keep the Bucs in the NFC playoff race.

While at Lambeau Field, the 28-year-old became the first visiting player to record a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the history of the stadium. He completed 22 of 28 passes for 381 yards with four touchdowns with no interceptions.

LFB 👨‍🍳‼️@bakermayfield becomes the first visiting quarterback EVER with a perfect passer rating (158.3) at Lambeau Field. pic.twitter.com/NdAYBye0JB — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) December 17, 2023

Having won three straight games, vaulting Tampa to a .500 record ahead of the playoff push, head coach Todd Bowles praised Mayfield for his grit and how he’s handled coming into a new team.

“He’s done a lot for us this year. You can’t imagine the things you don’t see on the field that he’s done for us, from a team standpoint, from a mentality standpoint, from a bringing-guys-together and bringing-guys-along standpoint – not to mention how well he’s been playing of late, especially,” Bowles said. “You can’t say enough about what he’s done since he’s been here. That’s usually hard to fathom, like you said, with a new [offensive coordinator] and a new quarterback and a new system. To come along like they’re coming along has been great.”

“He did what he always does – he was himself. He wasn’t trying to be Tom [Brady]. We didn’t have the same team that we had with Tom. We have completely different guys, for the most part. We have a few guys left over here and there, but we revamped our offensive system, we revamped most of our offensive people – with the exception of about five, maybe. You’re not going to replace Tom, ever – nobody is. He’s a legend, he’ll go down in the Hall of Fame. Anybody who comes after Tom, if you play well you’re going to be talked about in a good category – not Tom’s category, but a good category,” Bowles continued.

Could Baker, who signed a one-year, $4 million deal earlier this year, become a more permanent asset to the team? Since being added to the roster, players and coaches have praised the quarterback for his work ethic, drive, love for the game, and accountability – something a team needs in a franchise QB.

“Right now, just win football games,” Mayfield said. “As a quarterback, lead them to victory and the rest will take care of itself. In a certain way, luckily, we’re in a have-to-win mode to get into the playoff situation. It’s good having that same mindset and letting everybody else feel that.”

The tricky part about tacking Mayfield onto the roster for future years is the payday.

Following the conclusion of this year’s season, the Bucs will have 20 free agents on their hands, counting Mayfield. Other free agents include star players such as wide receiver Mike Evans (who didn’t reach a contract extension agreement ahead of the season), linebackers Devin White, Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

And with Tampa Bay sitting at 7-7 in Week 16, the odds of them drafting a quarterback in a quarterback-deep class doesn’t seem likely, however, anything is possible.

With the Bucs preparing to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bowles may have hinted at their future quarterback situation when asked if he wants Mayfield to return next season.

“I’ll deal with all of that when the season is over. Right now, I’m trying to beat Jacksonville. I do love where he’s at,” he said.

Mayfield, who’s worn four different NFL jerseys in under two years, playing for the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Rams before landing in Tampa, may have found a more permanent home.