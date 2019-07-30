Interceptions and rollercoasters show up at Bucs training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie safety Mike Edwards has watched fellow rookies Sean Murphy-Bunting and Jamel Dean get plenty of attention as the Bucs sort out their depth at cornerback.

On Monday, Edwards, a third-round draft pick, made his own bid for the training camp spotlight.

Edwards made two interceptions in Monday’s practice, one coming off a perfect read on a pass by quarterback Ryan Griffin. Edwards dipped beneath the receiver and had a clear path for what would have been a touchdown in a real game. Well, Edwards decided to take the ball to the end zone anyway and helped launch the most popular celebration of camp so far.

More than ten of Edwards’ defensive teammates created a “rollercoaster” seated one behind the other. Sure head coach Bruce Arians will chuckle watching the celebration more than the actual play itself.

“Griff (Ryan Griffin) stared that thing down, and I saw him coming,” Arians said. I said, ‘That’s picked.’ He’s got great instincts, and he’s a ball hawk.”

Edwards is just one of a number of defensive backs that have gotten their hands on a pass early in camp. As each day goes by, the aggressiveness of the Bucs new defensive scheme is beginning to get noticed.

“It’s going to be a lot of blitzes,” Edwards said. “A lot of blitzes. We like to pressure the quarterback, get the ball out of his hands. We have to play man coverage and lock down receivers.”