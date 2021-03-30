‘I’m a man of my word’: HC Bruce Arians gets Bucs Super Bowl tattoo

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians kept a deal he made prior to last season and got a Super Bowl LV tattoo.
Arians said the tattoo was a result of a bet between the Buccaneers strength staff and the Buccaneers tight ends coach, Rick Christophel.
“I’m a man of my word,” Arians tweeted. “‘When we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo’ well I got mine and I love it!!”
The Bucs were road warriors in the NFL playoffs this past season on their way to becoming the first team to play in the Super Bowl in their home stadium. They then went on to dominate the Chiefs for the team’s second Super Bowl championship.
The Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. have also shared photos of their new Super Bowl tattoos.