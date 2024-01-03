TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The two big topics surrounding the Buccaneers this week are their pursuit of winning their third-straight division title in this final game of the regular season and the status of Baker Mayfield for that match-up with the Panthers.

He suffered a rib injury late in the game against the Saints and said Wednesday that there are no cracks, no fractures and that it’s a matter of pain tolerance.

“Pretty sore, but I’ll be good,” Mayfield said. “It’s just one of those things that, you know, it’s tender. I’ve dealt with rib injuries before, but rest and just as the week goes on it always helps.”

“It’s always a concern when one of your star players are hurt,” said Bucs’ head coach Todd Bowles. “We’ll see how it goes. We have every confidence in [Kyle] Trask if he has to play. Baker is going to try and play. If he’s not healthy, he can’t play. If he’s healthy enough to play, he will.”

Wednesday was a walk-through for the Bucs, but if it was a full practice, Bowles said Mayfield would not have practiced. If Mayfield is able to go on Sunday, there’s certainly an added motivation to push through any pain with the highest stakes in Charlotte.

“I know he’s going to do everything he can to play,” Bowles said. “I’m not a doctor. I can’t feel what Baker’s feeling, so I can’t tell you how he’s going to feel if he’s able to play. But if he can play, I know he’s going to try and play.”

“Everything that I have seen from him on the field all year and his fight, his competitiveness and how he is and his nature of who he is, and his character, goes to tell me he’ll be straight on Sunday,” said Bucs’ running back Rachaad White.

“I’ll do everything I can to be out there, that’s for sure,” Mayfield said. “Division on the line, playoff hopes on the line, going back to Carolina? Yeah, I’ll do everything I can.”

The NFC South is one of four divisions that will crown its champion on this final weekend of the regular season, as the Bucs remain one of 20 teams still alive to contend for the Super Bowl title.