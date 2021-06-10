‘If you want to get back to normal, get vaccinated’: Bucs organization hopes to get 85% of players vaccinated

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While the third and final day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ minicamp is officially behind them, the COVID-19 vaccination process is still in full swing.

Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers’ head coach, did not know exactly how many players had already received the vaccination but he stated he will have a better idea by Thursday afternoon. The team had organized a vaccination drive for the players and their families.

“There is going to be a long line over there right now,” Arians said, pointing in the direction of the vaccination location. “We were pretty short up until now but, hopefully, we have a pretty good line over there today.”

The National Football League is not mandating the vaccine but, if you are not vaccinated, you will have to adhere to many of the rules implemented by the league at the height of the pandemic.

When he was asked if he had thought to bring in a specialist to answer any questions the players may have about the vaccine, Arians smiled before he answered the question.

“No,” he said, “I am the specialist. I wear a bunch of hats.”

While he cannot force his players to get the vaccine, he has an opinion on it.

“Well, if you want to get back to normal, get vaccinated,” said Arians. “Eighty-five percent is what we are shooting for and I think everybody is tired of meeting out here and eating outside and doing all of those things we had to do last year so it is still a personal choice but I do not see a reason not to be vaccinated.”

Arians admitted he has not spoken to any player who does not feel comfortable receiving the vaccine. He simply thinks they are “too lazy” to get it, which is partially why the organization is bringing the vaccines to the players.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will return to the facility as a team at the end of July for training camp.