TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was an unexpected last minute change at inside linebacker against the Green Bay Packers in Week 15.

Devin White was listed as questionable ahead of the game. Although he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, the Buccaneers made him inactive right before kickoff.

Rumors then spread that White was unhappy K.J. Britt was starting over him at Lambeau Field. However, White chose to clear the air to media at practice on Wednesday.

“I’ve just been seeing a lot of stuff saying like I quit on my team and I don’t understand how I can do that when it was a personal, like for me and Coach Bowles, decision to sit down and rest to be able to help my team,” said White. “And even when I haven’t been playing I’ve been in the building, I would never quit on my team. I love this game so much, I love competing so much.”

“K.J. had played so great, so we were going to play him and rotate them anyways, with [White] playing,” said head coach Todd Bowles. “But we have enough things where he can play. We want to see him at full health and kind of go from there.”

“And that’s just how it’s supposed to be man,” added White. “The NFL, the linebackers, were a brotherhood in this group. I’m embracing everything. I’ll be better. I’ll just go out there and do my thing when my number is called.”

Britt had six tackles and a tackle for loss during the win over the Packers.

If Tampa Bay wants to make the playoffs, the defense needs to be on the same page — especially if Trevor Lawrence is out of concussion protocol in time to play this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium.

“We’re going to start off with Lawrence because he hasn’t missed a game yet in his NFL career but I was wondering the same thing, so what if Lawrence doesn’t play I’m pretty sure Coach is going to come up with something and get us ready for it,” said linebacker Shaq Barrett.

Lawrence was the Jags leading rusher against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, so the Bucs will have to figure out a way to contain him if he is on the field.

“We’re trying to fight to get in the playoffs. I know there will be something for me to do to help contribute to that, whether it’s cheering them on even more,” White said. “Baker went crazy last week and we were talking about Devin White. I don’t think I should even be mentioned in a game where I didn’t play, didn’t contribute besides being the biggest cheerleader I could be in Green Bay.”