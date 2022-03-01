‘I was convinced he was coming back’: Bruce Arians discusses Tom Brady’s retirement decision

FILE – Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Tom Brady has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career. He made the announcement, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in a long post on Instagram. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFLA) – Day one of the NFL Scouting Combine is a who’s who of NFL head coaches and general managers. While the work on draft prospects begins behind the scenes, the face of each franchise lays out the team’s offseason status and plans.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht met with the media on Tuesday and News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas spoke with Arians.

The biggest offseason question for the Bucs revolves around quarterback Tom Brady, or a lack of Brady after his sudden retirement one week after the Bucs divisional playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“It really was a shock to me because I had myself convinced, he was coming back,” Arians said. “Every conversation I had, he felt physically great, he was playing great and having a lot of fun.”

The search for Brady’s replacement is a little more difficult than two years ago when the Bucs landed the future hall of famer in free agency.

The best quarterbacks to step into that role of veteran leader are only available through trades and while Arians admits that Jason Licht has reached out to several teams, the deals are not friendly to Buccaneers current draft or salary cap situation.

“You have to do your due diligence because everyone is under contract,” Arians said. “Do you want to trade? What do you want to trade for? Does it cripple your organization?”

Arians said that Brady had made it clear that he was indeed finished with football during their retirement conversations, but no one is officially closing the door on a miracle reversal before training camp.

“I don’t see him coming back,” Arians said. “But if he does, open arms. He can come back any time he wants.”