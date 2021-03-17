‘I just love it a lot here’: Shaquil Barrett ready to return for another season with the Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – They spoke it into existence.

Bruce Arians, the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, publicly proclaimed a handful of free agent players, including linebacker Shaquil Barrett, would be staying in Tampa. He did it on the day of the celebratory Super Bowl boat parade.

“Your *BLEEP* ain’t going nowhere either,” Arians said to Barrett on the stage.

Jason Licht, the general manager of the team, has been steadily creating greatness and he is clearly not ready to wash his hands of it.

“We had a great team and there is no reason to not want to try to bring it back and try to do it again but do it even better this time,” said Barrett on Wednesday. “Jason Licht, he is a world class GM and I applaud every move he has been making since day one of me being here.”

Arians and Licht are committed to the process of keeping the team together and Barrett, who has always wanted to remain a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, is committed too.

“I honestly was just all focused on coming back here, returning back here,” said Barrett when he was asked if he considered any offers from any other teams. “Usually teams win and let people go and walk because people will usually demand a higher salary than teams are willing to pay but we made it work. We moved some stuff around, made some amazing deal with other guys who were free, and man, there is no reason we should not be able to get it done. Everybody from the top to the bottom of the organization has been perfect here, amazing, doing a great job, and I just love it a lot here.”

Barrett agreed to a four-year deal worth $72 million after receiving the franchise tag from the Buccaneers the previous year.

“I was not really worried about being franchise tagged,” said Barrett. “Jason Licht was really honest and he stuck to his word the whole time. This organization, that is why I love it here. They usually keep it 100 with you and tell you how it is.”

Barrett commented on the legacy he hopes to leave in the city of Tampa, his new home.

“I want to be known most definitely in the community. I want to start giving back to the community here and, then, on the field, I want to be known as one of the best at my position,” said Barrett. “I want to do it consistently all year next year. Winning another Super Bowl, that is my motivation as well.”

The team spoke the Shaquil Barrett deal into existence and, now, they are focused on “going for two.”