‘I don’t even know if I could have dreamed of it as a kid’: Bucs WR Scotty Miller reflects on first postseason touchdown

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFLA) – It arrived after a change of plans.

“I sent the punt team out and, then, I went through a couple of scenarios in my mind,” explained Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, “and the clock was stopped and I said, ‘No, we are going back out.’”

It arrived after a successful fourth down conversion.

“We got a good play.”

It arrived with eight seconds remaining in the first half of the NFC championship game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers.

“We are going back out,” said Arians, “to try to get some points.”

The Buccaneers could have walked into the locker room at halftime with a four-point lead over the Packers but, instead, they chose to capitalize on the mantra of their head coach.

No risk it, no biscuit.

“We did not come here to not take chances to win the game,” said Arians. “I wanted to come out of there with points.”

He had the perfect play and his team executed it perfectly. Tom Brady threw the ball 39 yards down the field to Scooter, excuse me, Scotty Miller for a touchdown.

“That play, it was an awesome play,” said Miller. “The coaches made a great decision going for it there.”

No risk it, no biscuit.

Miller, the unlikely hero on a team oozing with talent, caught his first NFL postseason touchdown with one second remaining on the clock.

“It was just a special moment,” he said. “I don’t even know if I could have dreamed of it as a kid, you know, it is just so crazy and I am just so fortunate to be able to make that play.”

You can argue with me until the start of Super Bowl LV but, in my opinion, that play is THE play of the game. Miller connected with Brady like he has been doing since the start of those unofficial summer workouts at Berkeley Preparatory School and, consequently, the two of them gave their team an edge. After 30 minutes of football, the Buccaneers had an 11-point lead rather than a four-point lead over the Packers at halftime.

“Byron told us all week we are going to be aggressive,” said Miller. “We are going to go at them. We are going to take chances with the guys we got. That is what we do. We have so many playmakers. We have Tom at the helm but it was a risk at the time.”

No risk it, no biscuit.

Miller had four catches on eight targets in three playoff games this season and now, he is heading to his first Super Bowl.

“We are all so excited,” he said when he was asked about it following the win in Green Bay. “We have worked so hard and this year has been a crazy year with COVID and everything so to have this opportunity to go home and play the Super Bowl in our home stadium too is going to be amazing and we are not done yet.”

No risk it, no biscuit.