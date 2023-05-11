TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2023 National Football League season is quickly approaching! While the season doesn’t officially start until this fall, fans are still eagerly awaiting the release of their team’s upcoming schedule.

On Thursday night, the NFL will finally release the full schedule for all 32 teams. After teasing international matchups and releasing the team’s home and away opponents, the time has come to know when the top matchups will occur.

Where can you watch and stream the announcement?

NFL announced Monday that the league would release the 2023 slate live on the NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

NFL Network’s coverage of the release will break down the upcoming regular season, division by division and analyze the top matchups and primetime games.

Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe will host the three-hour-long show. The two will also be joined by analysts Maurice Jones-Drew and Emmanuel Sanders.

For more information on the NFL’s coverage on the 2023 schedule release, visit here.

The Buccaneers will also be releasing exclusive content throughout the schedule release on all their social media platforms. Stay up to date with everything Tampa Bay Buccaneers by following the handles below:

Following the official release of the Bucs’ 2023 full slate, WFLA.com will share a detailed article on the upcoming schedule. Be sure to stay up to date on everything Bucs on News Channel 8, Your Official Bucs Station.