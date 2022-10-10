TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Calling all Bucs fans and thrill seekers!

You could score a free trip to Busch Gardens, depending on how the team performs.

Kane’s Furniture is running a new promotion for the 2022 regular season.

The rules are simple. If the Bucs score more than 21 points in a game, Kane’s will give away one free ticket to Busch Gardens to anyone who registers with them at participating stores.

You must register in-person at the store within three calendar days of it happening. To register, you must be 18 years of age or older and present a valid drivers license.

Tickets are limited to one per person. They are non-refundable, non-transferable and not for resale. They will not be valid on Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10, Dec. 17, Dec. 24, Dec. 31 or anytime after March 5. Kanes will not replace lost, stolen or unused tickets.

More information about the promotion is on Kane’s website.