How can I watch, listen to the Buccaneers’ first preseason game of 2021?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Football is back, Tampa Bay! After an exciting and successful 2020-2021 season, the Buccaneers are ready to be back on the football field.

The Super Bowl LV champions are kicking off their 2021 preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

Fans will be able to catch the game, starting at 7:30 p.m., on WFLA News Channel 8.

If you’d rather listen to the play-by-play of the game, tune in to 98ROCK, 97.9 FM.

Below is the Buccaneers’ full 2021-2022 schedule: