How can I watch, listen to the Buccaneers’ first preseason game of 2021?

Buccaneers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan holds a souvenir during an NFL football practice Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Teams league wide are taking part in Back Together Saturday, which allows fans an upclose look at NFL training camps. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Football is back, Tampa Bay! After an exciting and successful 2020-2021 season, the Buccaneers are ready to be back on the football field.

The Super Bowl LV champions are kicking off their 2021 preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday.

Fans will be able to catch the game, starting at 7:30 p.m., on WFLA News Channel 8.

If you’d rather listen to the play-by-play of the game, tune in to 98ROCK, 97.9 FM.

Below is the Buccaneers’ full 2021-2022 schedule:

  • PRESEASON WEEK 1: vs. Bengals – Aug. 14, 7:30 p.m.
  • PRESEASON WEEK 2: vs Titans – Aug. 21, 7:30 p.m.
  • PRESEASON WEEK 3: at Texans – Aug. 28, 8 p.m.
  • WEEK 1: vs. Cowboys – Sep. 9, 8:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 2: vs. Falcons – Sep. 19, 4.05 p.m.
  • WEEK 3: at Rams – Sep. 26, 4:25 p.m.
  • WEEK 4: at Patriots – Oct. 3, 8:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 5: vs. Dolphins – Oct. 10, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 6: at Eagles – Oct. 14, 8:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 7: vs. Bears – Oct. 24, 4:25 p.m.
  • WEEK 8: at Saints – Oct. 31, 4:25 p.m.
  • WEEK 9: Bye
  • WEEK 10: at Washington, Nov. 14, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 11: vs. Giants – Nov. 22, 8:15 p.m.
  • WEEK 12: at Colts – Nov. 28, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 13: at Falcons – Dec. 5, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 14: vs. Bills – Dec. 12, 4:25 p.m.
  • WEEK 15: vs. Saints – Dec.19, 8:20 p.m.
  • WEEK 16: at Panthers – Dec. 26, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 17: at Jets – Jan. 2, 1 p.m.
  • WEEK 18: vs. Panthers – Jan. 9, 1 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss