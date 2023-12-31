TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)– The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have the opportunity to make franchise history as they host NFC South rivals the New Orleans Saints.

“I got surprised by my wife with two Bucs tickets,” said Colbert Collins as he ate at a nearby diner ahead of Sunday’s big game.

The NFC South almost always comes down to who seizes the upper hand between New Orleans and Tampa Bay.



That matchup kicked off at Raymond James Stadium Sunday afternoon.

“Anybody in this league could win any given Sunday, so we have to take care of business with the Saints,” Bucs fan Bruce Rector said. “I think they’ve got good possibilities to keep playing how they are in the playoffs.”

From 1999 to 2002, the Buccaneers were unstoppable in the playoff sense.



They set a franchise record with their four consecutive playoff appearances.



Following the Bucs Super Bowl victory over the Oakland Raiders in ’02, the Bucs didn’t see another playoff match until 2005.

They haven’t come close to matching that franchise record until now.

“Huge game for the Bucs,” Visit St. Pete/Clearwater CEO Brian Lowack said. “They’ve got the Saints in town and they’re fighting for a division crown so we’re really rooting on our Tampa Bay Buccaneers hoping they bring a title home.”

Tampa Bay is hoping to clinch the NFC South, but securing a home playoff game.



Since 2020, the Bucs have reached the playoffs every season, but keep in mind, that was during Tom Brady’s reign.



Now that Baker Mayfield has taken over, Bucs fans are going into Sunday’s game with high hopes.

“Huge Baker Mayfield fan,” Bucs fan Michael Reznik said. “I think he’s really going to lead his team where they need to go and get them into the playoff.”

“There’s a lot to like about the Bucs,” Lowack explained. “Right now, they’re hitting their peak which is good to be going into the playoffs doing that.”

“Baker Mayfield, he’s a gamer,” he continued. “He’s really proving everybody wrong.”

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium.