TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers returned home Monday morning fresh off a historic victory in the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany.

The Bucs defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 at Allianz Arena in Munich, the franchise’s first European win in four games on the continent.

On Monday, Bucs Head Coach Todd Bowles was joined by News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas for their weekly “Bucs with Bowles” interview, covering the team’s place in NFL history and a game that showed continued progress on both offense and defense.

Quarterback Tom Brady finally enjoyed an effective run game, seeing his pass attempts drop to just 29 for the entire game. Running back Rachaad White rushed for 105 yards on 22 carries. As a team, the Bucs ran for 161 yards.

Bowles noted the duo of White and Leonard Fournette, calling it a good problem to have, once both backs can start feeling comfortable in games.

Brady’s day was less stressful than recent weeks, finishing with two touchdown passes, one each to wide receivers Julio Jones and Chris Godwin.

Defensively, the return of safety Antoine Winfield Jr. solidified a group that already showed improvement last week against the Los Angeles Rams, limiting the Seahawks to just 57 total yards in the first half.

The Bucs now enter their bye week before returning for a road game against the Cleveland Browns on the Sunday after Thanksgiving Day.