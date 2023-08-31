TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The two biggest takeaways from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2023 roster are simple: First, Todd Bowles and company are going from the oldest roster in the NFL last season to the eighth youngest in the league.

Second, the Bucs coaching staff didn’t go out and get any players from any other teams. They like who they have, and Bowles is playing chess – not checkers.

This is a huge indication that Bowles is confident in his group. In fact, most of the team has been together since OTAs (Outside Team Activities) dating back to May 2023.

Since the group has already been together since early on, this provides an advantage for Tampa Bay in terms of team chemistry and acclimation for the rookies.

“To see a lot of them stick (around here) is definitely a good feeling,” said Bucs’ rookie linebacker SirVocea Dennis. “You come in with those guys. You learn from those guys. You play with them the most. It just feels great to still be here with them.”

And just because you haven’t heard their names, doesn’t mean they can’t ball out, Bowles told us. If you think the Bucs aren’t kicking it into fifth gear, you’re wrong. This team believes they are legitimate contenders to win the NFC South.

“We feel comfortable with the guys we got,” said Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles.

“We have guys who can play ball. Just because of their names and they’re not known doesn’t mean that they can’t play. They are just unknown at the time, but they will be known pretty soon. It’s up to us to get them ready, and it’s up to them to play. We feel confident in them.”