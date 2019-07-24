Help vote to choose top Buccaneers moment in franchise history

TAMPA (WFLA) – Buccaneers fans the team wants you to have your voice heard!

In honor of the NFL’s 100 year anniversary, the Bucs want you to pick their biggest moment in their history.

Fans can pick between one of the four choices:

Derrick Brooks puts “the dagger” in with his pick-six in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Buccaneers Greatest Moments: Ronde Barber Shuts Down the Vet

Buccaneers Greatest Moments: Young Bucs Shine in First Playoff Game

Buccaneers Greatest Moment: One Incredible Round Revives the Franchise

Fans can vote and learn more on each moment on the Buccaneers website.