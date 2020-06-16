‘He is about excellence’: Tom Brady leads Bucs workouts at Berkeley Prep

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While team facilities throughout the National Football League are still closed to the average player, those players are finding other places to practice ahead of the season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and a handful of his teammates, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, have been meeting at an isolated field at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa.

The Eagle 8 HD helicopter caught them in action on Tuesday morning.

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich addressed those informal workouts with reporters on Tuesday.

“That is what you get when you bring Tom Brady in,” he said. “He is about excellence. He is trying to do everything possible to make sure we are as successful as possible. We, as coaches, are doing the same thing and it is great to have a guy like that to come in and lead the guys and get as much participation as he has gotten from the guys. It is just a sign of where we think our team is at, the maturity of our team. I think we got a lot of players that are willing to do a lot of things possible to become a better football team and win football games.”

He added he has the utmost respect for his players.

“I tell you guys all of the time,” said Leftwich, “I have a lot of respect for the guys we have in this locker room because of the way they go about football. Me, being the guy that has been in that locker room, you appreciate when you have those type of guys that are willing to do whatever possible to win football games and put us in the best position possible so, as a coach, you appreciate that and we see it every day. It does not surprise us that we just have a team that is willing to do whatever it can to win football games.”

