‘He always shows up for us so we show up for him’: Mike Evans attends Arians Family Foundation event

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – When your coach asks you for a favor, you do it without hesitation. Especially when that coach is Bruce Arians and you are a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It is an honor of mine,” Bucs wide receiver Chris Godwin said. “When BA reached out to us and asked us if we wanted to come, I hopped on it because it is for a good cause.”

That cause is the Arians Family Foundation Golf Classic, which supports children in foster care.

Mike Evans, the other part of that dynamic receiving duo, attended the event too. He stated he would not be golfing but Godwin convinced him to try his luck on the links.

Mike Evans: “Not the best” followed by “I need some big lessons” … he said he was not going to golf today but Godwin convinced him to take a swing pic.twitter.com/p4hue2ndf5 — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) April 19, 2021

“I had to come,” said Evans. “BA preaches that. Be there for your teammates, support all of our causes, and he always shows up for us so we show up for him.”

Evans actually flew from Texas to Florida on Sunday evening to be there for his head coach on Monday morning.

“What you see is guys have a ton of respect for BA,” added Godwin, “and that is because he shows us the same respect. He is always going to be honest with you and keep it real and, as players, that is all you can ask for in a coach so when he comes knocking on your door and asking for something, you are more than willing to go out on a limb for him.”

Receiver Justin Watson and cornerback Jamel Dean joined in the festivities on the course too.

The fundraiser also benefitted from the appearances of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Jason Pierre-Paul. They attended the gala on Sunday.