TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers’ quarterback Baker Mayfield is all anyone can talk about after he led Tampa Bay to a Wild Card victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night — but it wasn’t always that way.

Since the former No. 1 overall draft pick entered the league, it seems that he’s faced scrutiny and adversity despite having successes with his former teams — he led the Browns to their first playoff win in over two decades during the 2020 postseason.

After requesting to leave the Carolina Panthers following his stint in Cleveland, Mayfield produced a game-winning drive to lead the Los Angeles Rams to a 17-16 comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders after being in LA for just a few days.

However, Mayfield didn’t stick with the Rams, and luckily enough, he found himself in Tampa Bay, where it appears he found his “forever home.”

Since joining Tampa Bay on a one-year, $4 million contract this past off-season, the 28-year-old quarterback guided the 9-8 Bucs to a third straight division title and playoff berth for the fourth straight year. Not only has he proved to be a success on the field, but he’s also gelled with the locker room, earning the trust and respect of his teammates after winning over the starting position.

Mayfield also previously stated that playing in Tampa makes him feel like he’s in college again.

“I’m loving it. I think that’s an understatement, but [Tampa Bay] is a great organization. The people are great. They know how to win. They know that it’s all about winning,” he told Pat McAfee when asked how it felt to be a Buccaneer on College GameDay Saturday. “I’m having fun again; I was telling people it kind of reminds me of when I was at Oklahoma. All about football, no BS, and let’s get after it.”

With Mayfield overcoming adversity and successfully replacing Tom Brady as the Bucs’ quarterback, it seems clearer than ever that he’s earned a longer stay in Tampa, whether he’s focused on his future or not.

“It’s meant the world to me just to be able to be in a stable place, to be the best version of myself (and) to (do) what they’ve enabled me to do. The organization, the staff, our locker room — it’s just a special place, so I’ve truly appreciated it,” Mayfield said.

“I hope the guys know that. I try to reflect that with just who I am every day coming to work, bringing energy and passion into it. It’s been great for me, but (we’re) not done yet.”

Following Monday’s Wild Card win, Buccaneers’ head coach Todd Bowles attested to Mayfield’s performance saying the team wanted the quarterback to just be himself.

“Well, he didn’t come in here as the No.1 pick, expecting to carry the team, with all the expectations on his shoulders. We just asked him to drive the car. The car was built. We just asked him to drive it. We didn’t ask him to put in a new engine. We wanted him to be himself, because his personality would expand upon the team and then they would see him for who he is and not for who anyone else was,” Bowles said.

Looking ahead to Detroit

The Bucs will face a familiar face — the Detroit Lions, who spoiled Tampa Bay’s Creamsicle throwback in Week 6. Ahead of the Bucs-Lions rematch, Detroit’s Chauncey Gardner Johnson took some shots at the former Heisman Trophy winner, and Mayfield had a response.

Gardner Johnson said the Bucs’ receivers were a good group that would be great with a good quarterback, to which Mayfield replied, “I mean, I don’t think he’s really watched film because he mentioned Russell Gage. You know, we love Russell, but he hasn’t played a snap this year for us. He must be going off the preseason stuff the media was talking about, but he didn’t play our first game, so I’m excited to see him. I think he’s a really good player.”

The Bucs will head up north to the Motor City to face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. Fans can watch the game live on Your Official Bucs Station, WFLA News Channel 8, or follow live updates on our website.