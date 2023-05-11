TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett broke his silence about the passing of his young daughter on social media Thursday, just a few weeks after she tragically drowned in the family’s pool last month.

On April 30, around 9:30 a.m., the Tampa Police Department was called to Barrett’s home regarding an incident. TPD said Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter Arrayah had fallen into the pool and was taken to a nearby hospital. However, Arrayah died a short time later, despite emergency efforts.

Barrett’s Instagram showed that Arrayah had turned 2 on April 19, just a few weeks before the incident.

Following the tragic news, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucs’ current and former players, other NFL teams, players, and fans flooded Shaquil and his wife Jordanna’s social media accounts, offering their love and support during the unimaginably difficult time.

A few days after Arrayah’s death, Jordanna shared several posts of their daughter, thanking everyone for all the “messages, flowers, thoughts and prayers.”

“There is no Barrett 6 without you, and we will forever hold your place down here, until we all meet again in heaven. I love you forever and always,” Jordanna wrote on Instagram.

On Thursday morning, Shaquil broke his silence with a sweet message and photo on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

“Hello, I just wanted to send a heart felt thank you for prayers. Thoughts, Meals, flowers, gifts, and support. For the community out pour for us, for people praying all over the world. I am typing this out because the amount has been astounding and there is just no way to possibly get a thank you to each and everyone one of you. But not a single card, not, prayer, or thought has gone unnoticed. We feel the love from everywhere and that wouldn’t be possible without you all. This has been the hardest couple weeks of our lives. And we couldn’t have done it or start to even begin getting through this without you. Our Arrayah sunshine was and is our world and knowing she has touched so many lives is so heart warming. Thank you. May God bless you, and keep you and let Arrayahs light shine upon you! We love you! Love & Light, The Barrett Family,” Barrett’s post read.

Retired Buccaneers quarterback and former teammate of Barrett commented on his post, sending his love.

“We love you guys 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻❤️,” Brady commented on the post.

Shaquil and his wife Jordanna share three older children, Shaquil Jr., Braylon and Aaliyah Barrett. Arrayah was the youngest of the four. She was born just a few months after the Bucs won Super Bowl LV.

The 30-year-old linebacker, who’s recovering from a torn Achilles that sidelined him for the second half of last season, is entering his fifth year as a Buccaneer. Before coming to Tampa Bay, he spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Denver Broncos.