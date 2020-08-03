Happy Birthday: New Bucs QB Tom Brady celebrates turning 43

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The man under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, turned 43 on Monday.

His wife Gisele Bundchen shared a post on Twitter Monday morning writing, “Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad, the best partner and the best friend. We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all of the adventures ahead. We love you so much!”

The star quarterback’s new team also posted a birthday wish on Twitter. The Bucs added the goat and birthday cake emojis to the caption.

Brady is entering his 21st season in the National Football League and his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

His new teammates, including Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate, have quickly realized that Brady’s attention to detail is a key part of his success in the sport.

“It could seem like a perfect pass, a great ball, everything seems spot on,” explained Brate, “but, if he doesn’t feel it’s 100% crisp, exactly where the ball should be placed, if you weren’t efficient at the top of your route, you’re going to run it again until you really perfect it. He definitely is meticulous in the way he goes about his business. He kind of has a way of circling everything back to football. Whether you’re having a meal with him and talking about whatever, he’ll just bring it back to football. That’s kind of the way he operates.”

He operates at a different speed on the football field but when he takes off his helmet and his pads, he is basically like the rest of us.

He thanked the league for wishing him a “Happy Birthday” on Monday morning and then joked that he might treat himself to a new iPhone to celebrate his special day.

Thank you for the bday wishes!! Might treat myself to a new iPhone this year… https://t.co/x2cvb2wJNG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 3, 2020

The mention of a new iPhone appears to be in response to a tweet that went viral over the weekend, sharing a screenshot of Brady’s Instagram story about the summer heat. The photo Brady posted to his story shows inside his car and the screen where the temperature is displayed. The screen he took a picture of showed the music he was listening to, the time and – as some pointed out – the name of his device: “Tom Brady’s iPhone6+.”

You deserve the new phone, Tom. Happy 43rd Birthday.

LATEST FROM YOUR OFFICIAL BUCS STATION