‘Happiness hangover’: Buccaneers fans pack Tampa airport, flying home with ‘incredible’ memories

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Bucs fans say they have a “happiness hangover” following the team’s win in Super Bowl LV.

For fans who traveled to Tampa for the big game, they’re flying home with epic stories of a stellar weekend and memories of a Super Bowl Sunday they’ll never forget.

Just ask Sean Derrick Sebastian from Atlanta.

“It was amazing. Words can’t describe it,” he told 8 On Your Side while waiting for his flight to Atlanta on Monday afternoon.

He was wearing his Buccaneers gear through the airport, smiling big under his Buccaneers Super Bowl mask proudly wearing a Bucs flag wrapped around his shoulders like a cape with a Tom Brady #12 jersey underneath.

“Seriously, I don’t know if there’s words to describe this,” Sebastian explained. “This was a dream come true.”

Buccaneers red was, indeed, everywhere at the airport with folks heading home. Some of them were flying back to cold and snowy places as they said their weekend was one for the history books.

Some Chiefs fans were among the travelers today, obviously disappointed with the outcome, but nonetheless raving about Tampa.

8 On Your Side caught up with some Bucs fans who used to live in Tampa but now call Indianapolis home. They said they had goosebumps and had one word to describe Super Bowl weekend.

“Outstanding,” Dave Thompson told us as he waited to board his flight home. “Just the coming down here. It was snowing when we left Indianapolis. We get down here, it’s beautiful weather. The Bucs playing the way they did, getting the win. It was just incredible.”

Thompson traveled to Tampa with his best friend and son. They said the energy was amazing all around Tampa where strangers became friends, the city suddenly felt like a close-knit small town, and the team everyone loved became Super Bowl champions by the end of the night.

For Thompson, the planning began months ago with his lifelong friend, John Norton.

“We’re going to the Super Bowl,” John recounted. “I’m getting the tickets, so I did. We’re here. The experience with our family and friends, coming down here. The energy, people around us, the bars, the NFL experience. Just so much energy coming from everybody. Made it really special.”

“This happens once in a lifetime,” said a passenger on her way back to New York. “We came here for the Bucs. They did it!”