TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The return of Rob Gronkowski’s pal Tom Brady to the NFL has done little to help the Bucs tight end make his own decision about a return to football.

Gronkowski is still undecided about whether or not he’ll play this upcoming NFL season according to a report from TMZ Sports.

“I’m not ready to commit to the game of football right now,” he told TMZ Sports.

Gronkowski remains a free agent and there was plenty of speculation about where the 32-year-old could end up if he were to return for a 12th NFL season.

That was before Brady unretired on March 13.

Aside from a brief mention of Cincinnati Bengal’s quarterback Joe Burrow, Brady is only the quarterback Gronk has seemingly wanted to play with.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, when the New England Patriots agreed to trade Gronkowski to the Detroit Lions in 2018, he vetoed it, telling the team “he’d opt for retirement over playing with a QB other than Tom Brady.”

He’s held true to that so far, playing all 11 seasons with Brady.