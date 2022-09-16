TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski was trending on Twitter on Friday, following the NFL’s Thursday night game that showed the Los Angeles Chargers face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What caused the former tight end to trend came in a play where Los Angles’ Derwin James broke out what seemed like a move fit for a WWE ring with a tackle on Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce.

The brutal tackle can be seen across multiple Twitter accounts, and football fans were still responding to the play the next day.

“Gronk would NEVER allow this,” one account tweeted.

“The greatest TE of all time can’t block and gets body slammed by a safety?? Gronk would never,” tweeted another.

“I never saw prime Gronk picked up,” a third person said, using the thinking emoji alongside the tweet.

Gronkowski announced his retirement in June after playing two seasons with the Buccaneers.