Glazer family donates 5 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-chairmen Joel Glazer, left, and Bryan Glazer, right, and Glazer Family Foundation co-president Darcie Glazer Kassewitz watch from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Tampa, Fla., Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Glazer family, owners of the Buccaneers, have donated 5 million meals to Feeding Tampa Bay to help local families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will be distributed to seniors confined to their homes, as well as individuals, children and families in five Tampa Bay area counties.

“In a crisis such as we’re experiencing today, we need heroes to help us make sure everyone has the most basic need met – a meal on the table today,” said Feeding Tampa Bay President and CEO Thomas Mantz. “The donation of 5 million meals from the Glazer family is the largest of its kind to Feeding Tampa Bay during the COVID crisis and the impact to those who are struggling with job loss, income uncertainty and the fear of not being able to feed their family is incalculable. On behalf of those we serve, our thanks to the Glazer family for their generosity.”

The generous donation comes after the team pledged $100,000 to the One Tampa: Relief Now Rise Together relief fund, which was created by the city to help residents and small businesses affected by the pandemic. Players Tom Brady and Mike Evans have also donated food and money to help local families during the crisis.

“During these difficult and uncertain times, it is critical that we come together to assist those who have been most impacted by this crisis,” said Buccaneers Co-Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz. “Our family is extremely grateful for the great work being done to ensure that meals are available throughout our communities. It is our hope that these 5 million meals will assist Feeding Tampa Bay in continuing to provide these essential resources and services that are so vital to so many.”

