Game Preview: Dolphins vs. Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a 30 to 28 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bucs are back at home to face the Miami Dolphins.

Some things to watch for:

Pre-season game number two should be A LOT similar to week one. Head coach, Bruce Arians said the starters should play about the same amount as they did at Heinz Field. If you remember correctly, that was only one series for the Bucs offense, which translates into not much time. Health = Wealth for this Buccaneer team.

DISCIPLINE. Arians said penalties were far too costly against the Steelers. He wants to see a lot more discipline, especially from the younger guys come this week. Arians said on Wednesday, “We had 16 penalties [vs. Pittsburgh], 14 accepted last week, and we’ve had some more in these practices. I keep telling them, ‘You get penalties, you’re not making the team.’ I want to see that eliminated, the mental errors, I just want to see them play sharper.”

A BIG performance from rookie cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting. This rookie has a chance to start at corner…if he plays well of course. He surprisingly didn’t have a great game in Pittsburgh. Arians did say Murphy-Bunting bounced back in practice this week and expects this to carry into the game against Miami.

News Channel 8 is the Official Station of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dolphins vs. Bucs game will be shown on WFLA at 7:30 on Friday, August 15.