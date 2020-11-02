GAME BLOG: Giants facing two tough foes, Brady and Buccaneers defense in Week 8

Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) and inside linebacker Lavonte David (54) celebrate after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

FIRST QUARTER:

PRE-GAME:

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There is more to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers than four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady.

While the 43-year-old gets the majority of the headlines, the play of the Bucs’ defense might be an even bigger reason Bruce Arians’ team has won five of six games and is leading the NFC South.

Look at the statistics. The defense is ranked third overall, is the NFL’s best against the rush and is second in total sacks with 25.

For Week 8, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in New Jersey to play the New York Giants at Metlife Stadium.

The Buccaneers will be back home Sunday to face the New Orleans Saints for a second time this season, this time hoping for a win.