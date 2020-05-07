Full 2020 Buccaneers schedule released

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ full 2020 schedule was released Wednesday evening.

While we’ve known for some time now who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ opponents would be both home and away, we now finally know the dates.

PRESEASON

WEEK 1: at Steelers Aug 13-17 (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 2: vs. Jaguars Aug.22 8:00 p.m.

WEEK 3: vs. Titans Aug.27-30 (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 4: at. Browns Sep.3-4 (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 1: at Saints – Sep.13 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 2: vs. Panthers Sep.20 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 3: at Broncos Sep.27 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 4: vs. Chargers Oct.4 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 5: at Bears (Thursday) Oct.8 8:20 p.m.

WEEK 6: vs. Packers Oct.18 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 7: at Raiders (SNF) Oct.25 8:20 p.m. (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 8: at Giants (MNF) Nov.2 8:15 p.m.

WEEK 9: vs. Saints (SNF) Nov. 8 8:20 p.m. (Only on WFLA)

WEEK 10: at Panthers Nov.15 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 11: Rams (MNF) Nov.23 8:20 p.m.

WEEK 12: Chiefs Nov.29 4:25 p.m.

WEEK 13: Bye

WEEK 14: Vikings Dec.13 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 15: at Falcons Dec.20 1:00 p.m.

WEEK 16: at Lions Dec.26/27 TBD

WEEK 17: Falcons Jan.3 1:00 p.m.

