TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — FOX Sports announced the hiring of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as the network’s top color analyst for NFL broadcasts on Tuesday.

The deal, which begins when Brady officially retires from football, will pay him a total of $375 million over 10 years.

WFLA Buccaneers preseason play-by-play man Chris Myers, also calls NFL games for FOX Sports and is excited at the prospect of Brady joining the network at a time when the movement of top talent has shaken up the world of network announcers.

This spring, FOX lost its lead duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

That began a carousel, with newcomer Amazon signing play-by-play announcer Al Michaels away from NBC to be paired with former ESPN color analyst Kirk Herbstreit for the company’s debut season of NFL Thursday Night Football.

Myers shared his thoughts on Brady’s future with FOX Sports along with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas.