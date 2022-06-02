TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After playing 17 seasons in the NFL with nine different teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it quits.

Fitzpatrick, affectionately referred to as FitzMagic by fans, decided Thursday it was time to retire, according to NFL.com. The news was broken by one of Fitzpatrick’s former Buffalo Bills teammates, Fred Jackson, who posted a screenshot of a text from “Fitzy” that said, “forever grateful for the magical ride.”

Fitzpatrick, 39, was heading into the 2022 NFL season as a free agent. He had most recently played for the Washington Commanders but only played one game due to injury.

The Harvard graduate started his NFL career with the then-St. Louis Rams. The Rams picked Fitzpatrick in the 7th round, 250th overall, of the 2005 NFL Draft. He spent two seasons with the Rams, playing in five games total, before being traded to the Bengals, where he spent two seasons.

Fitzpatrick then joined the Buffalo Bills, where he eventually was named starting quarterback. After four seasons in Buffalo, the QB jumped around, spending the 2013 season with the Tennessee Titans and the 2014 season with the Houston Texans.

After two seasons, 2015 and 2016, with the New York Jets, Fitzpatrick joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a veteran back-up to Jameis Winston. Fitzpatrick only started three games for the Bucs in 2017, filling in for an injured Winston.

When Winston was suspended for the first three games of the 2018 NFL season, Fitzpatrick was named starting QB for the Buccaneers. He went on to lead the team to a 2-1 start and became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games. The Bucs decided to stick with Fitzpatrick as starter, even after Winston returned.

“FitzMagic” hit the Tampa Bay area hard at the beginning of the season with fans donning fake beards at games in the quarterback’s honor, and local breweries naming beers after him.

The magic was, unfortunately, not permanent, and Fitzpatrick went back to battling it out with Winston for the starting spot.

After his two years in Tampa were up, Fitzpatrick spent two years with the Miami Dolphins before spending his final season in Washington.

According to NFL.com, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Fitzpatrick is in discussion with Amazon to potentially join the company’s NFL coverage for the upcoming season.