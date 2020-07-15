Former Bucs player David Lewis dies at 65

In this Sunday, Jan. 6, 1980, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ David Lewis, left, pressures Los Angeles Rams quarterback Vince Ferragamo during the NFC championship NFL football game in Tampa. Lewis, a key member of the Buccaneers’ historic 1979 team that reached the NFC title game, has died. He was 65. Lewis died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Tampa. The cause was not immediately known, but he had struggled with health issues in recent years. (AP Photo/File)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game has died at 65. David Lewis died in Tampa.

The cause was not immediately known but USC said he had struggled with health issues in recent years. Lewis played college ball at USC.

He was also among the defensive stars on the 1979 Buccaneers team that reached the NFC title game, capping the franchise’s “worst to first” transformation. The Bucs won 10 games that year after having won just seven in the franchise’s previous three seasons.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: