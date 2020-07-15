Former Bucs player David Lewis dies at 65

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A key member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 1979 team that reached the NFC title game has died at 65. David Lewis died in Tampa.
The cause was not immediately known but USC said he had struggled with health issues in recent years. Lewis played college ball at USC.
He was also among the defensive stars on the 1979 Buccaneers team that reached the NFC title game, capping the franchise’s “worst to first” transformation. The Bucs won 10 games that year after having won just seven in the franchise’s previous three seasons.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Florida among most defiant states when it comes to mask mandates
- Silver Alert issued for Charlotte Co. man with dementia last seen in Tampa Bay area
- Trio of sisters give birth on same day at same hospital
- Search underway for women accused of pepper-spraying an elderly woman
- ‘I’m not a bad guy’: Police video captures distraught Floyd