TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris is used to his vantage from the sidelines, but that changed this weekend when the 46-year-old leaped into action to help save a child who was drowning in a Las Vegas pool.

Morris told ESPN Wednesday he was staying at a Las Vegas hotel with family when he noticed a young boy drowning in the pool. Morris’ wife, Nicole, who recounted the heart-racing situation in an Instagram post, said the 3-year-old boy had no pulse when his father pulled him from the water and rushed him to a lifeguard.

Raheem said he ran over to see how he could help.

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told the sports outlet. An AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to deliver an electrical shock to help the heart re-establish a rhythm.

“When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions.”

Morris said he readied the AED for the doctor, and even placed the pads on the child’s chest.

Nicole Morris’ later confirmed the boy was discharged from the hospital 24 hours later.

Raheem told ESPN his quick thinking was thanks in part to the Rams’ recent CPR, AED, and first aid training. Morris mentioned how Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest has helped increase awareness and preparedness among players and coaches.

Morris served as head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009 to 2011.