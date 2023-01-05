TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Ronde Barber is one step closer to NFL immorality.

On Wednesday, Barber was announced as one of the 15 finalists revealed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. This is the third year in a row that Barber has been nominated for the feat.

Since he reached finalist status in 2021, the Super Bowl champion has been at least a semifinalist every year.

The Buccaneers selected Barber as a third-round pick in the 1997 draft. During his football career, he made the Pro Bowl five times, in 2001, 2004-2006, and 2008. Barber was also named an Associated Press All-Pro five times.

According to the Buccaneers’ website, Barber spent all 16 of his NFL seasons with Tampa Bay and is the only cornerback in NFL history to make 200 consecutive starts at the position. His 241 games played and 232 starts are both franchise records. It was reported that Barber “never missed a game due to injury.”

The Bucs’ all-time record for interceptions (47) and defensive touchdowns (14) belongs to Barber as well.

If Barber is named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll become the fifth player who spent all or the majority of his career with the Bucs to wear the golden jacket. Joining Lee Roy Selmon (Class of 1995), Warren Snapp (2013), Derrick Brooks (2014), and John Lynch (2021).

The Hall of Fame Selection Committee will meet in Arizona before Super Bowl 2023 to select up to five new inductees out of the 15 finalists.

The Class of 2023 will be announced live on Saturday, Feb. 11 during the “NFL Honors” show.