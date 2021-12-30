Former Buccaneer Ronde Barber named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ronde Barber has been named a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Barber played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. His 14 defensive touchdowns give Barber the fourth-most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history,

Barber is among the 15 finalists revealed on Thursday for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, marking the second year in a row he has made that cut. This is Barber’s fifth year of eligibility and he has been at least a semifinalist each year, first breaking through to finalist status in 2021.

The Class of 2022 will be announced live on the “NFL Honors” show on the evening of Saturday, February 10.

Barber could become the fifth player who spent all or the majority of his career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon (Class of 1995), Warren Sapp (2013), Derrick Brooks (2014) and John Lynch (2021).