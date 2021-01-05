LIVE NOW /
Former Buccaneers Ronde Barber and John Lynch named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Buccaneers

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Ronde Barber and John Lynch are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.

Barber played his entire 16-year career for Tampa Bay. His 14 defensive touchdowns give Barber the fourth-most non-offensive touchdowns in NFL history,

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last eight years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos. Lynch was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All Pro.

Barber and Lynch could become the fourth and fifth players who spent all or the majority of their career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks.

