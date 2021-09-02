Former Buccaneers player Keith McCants found dead in St. Petersburg

19 Dec 1992: KEITH MCCANTS OF THE TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS DURING A BUCCANEERS V 49ERS GAME IN SAN FRANCISCO. (GETTY WFLA ONLY)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Keith McCants was found dead in St. Petersburg on Thursday, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says. He was 53 years old.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed to WFLA they are investigating McCants’ death. Deputies say they responded to his St. Petersburg home just after 5 a.m. Thursday and found him dead inside the house.

According to the sheriff’s office spokesperson, investigators believe McCants died from an apparent drug overdose.

McCants had an All-American career at the University of Alabama and was a first-round pick in the 1990 NFL draft. He was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the fourth overall pick.

The linebacker spent the first three years of his career in Tampa Bay and then played for the Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his career ended in 1995. McCants played 88 games as a pro – including 39 starts – and totaled 192 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

Earlier this year, former Tampa Bay wide receiver Vincent Jackson was found dead in a hotel room in Brandon.