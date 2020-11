TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints in a nationally televised, pivotal matchup in the race for the NFC South title.

News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas spent a few minutes with Hall of Fame Coach Tony Dungy, who will work Sunday’s game in his weekly analyst role for NBC’s ‘Football Night in America’.

Among the topics is the arrival of wide receiver Antonio Brown and what it means for the Buccaneers both on and off the field.