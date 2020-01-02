Former Buccaneers head coach Sam Wyche dies at 74

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Sam Wyche reads a brief prepared statement to the media after being fired Wednesday morning Dec. 27, 1995 in Tampa, Fla. Wyche lead the team to a 7-9 record in 1995. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Buccaneers head coach Sam Wyche has passed away due to melanoma, according to ESPN.

Wyche was an NFL head coach for 12 years overall (1984 to 1995). He coached Tampa Bay from 1992-95 and the Bengals from 1984 to 1991 including leading the Bengals to Super Bowl XXIII.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Sam Wyche earlier today. Sam’s innovative approach to offense left a lasting mark on the game of football,” said Buccaneers Owner and Co-Chairman Bryan Glazer. “As our head coach in the early 1990s, Sam was instrumental in drafting cornerstone players such as John Lynch, Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp, who were all key foundational parts of our eventual Super Bowl championship. The Buccaneers organization sends its heartfelt condolences to his wife, Jane, and the entire Wyche family.”

“Sam was a wonderful guy,” Bengals president Mike Brown said in a statement. “We got to know him as both a player and a coach. As our coach, he had great success and took us to the Super Bowl. He was friends with everyone here, both during his tenure as head coach and afterwards. We not only liked him, we admired him as a man. He had a great generosity of spirit and lived his life trying to help others. We express our condolences to Jane and his children Zak and Kerry.”

Statement from #Bengals President Mike Brown on the passing of Sam Wyche. pic.twitter.com/Y1fvmm7Aff — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 2, 2020

LATEST POSTS: