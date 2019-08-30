Former Buccaneers defensive end tells ESPN he’s bisexual

TAMPA (WFLA) – Former Bucs defensive end and current NFL free agent Ryan Russell came out as bisexual Wednesday in a first-person essay with ESPN.

Russell told ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz why decided to come public with his sexuality.

“Have I lied to teammates, coaches, trainers, front-office executives and fans about who I am? Not exactly. But withholding information is a form of deceit. And I want the next part of my career—and life—steeped in trust and honesty. During the season you spend more time with your team than with your own family; truth and honesty are the cornerstones of a winning culture. My truth is that I’m a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man.



“Today, I have two goals: returning to the NFL, and living my life openly. I want to live my dream of playing the game I’ve worked my whole life to play, and being open about the person I’ve always been.”

Russell played with the Bucs in 2017 starting six games recording 16 tackles with 2 sacks.