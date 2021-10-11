Former Buccaneers coach Rich Bisaccia named Raiders interim head coach, report says

This is a photo of Rich Bisaccia of the Oakland Raiders NFL football team. This image reflects the Oakland Raiders active roster as of Monday, July 8, 2019. (AP Photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following the resignation of Jon Gruden, former Buccaneers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia has been promoted to head coach, according to ESPN.

Gruden announced his plans to resign after emails reviewed by The New York Times showed Gruden frequently used misogynistic and homophobic language directed at Commissioner Roger Goodell and others in the NFL.

Bisaccia’s resume includes 19 seasons of experience as a special teams coordinator in the NFL with the Raiders (2018-20), Dallas Cowboys (2013-17), San Diego Chargers (2011-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-10). Bisaccia, now entering his 20th season as an NFL coach, spent the previous five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as the special teams coordinator before joining the Raiders in 2018, including the last three with the added role of assistant head coach.

During his time with the Buccaneers, Bisaccia oversaw one of the best special teams units in the NFL. He helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl XXXVII in his first season as an NFL coach and guided three players to Pro Bowl honors in addition to 13 NFC Player of the Week awards and four NFC Player of the Month awards.

In his nine seasons from 2002-10 with Tampa Bay, the special teams unit ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in several categories, including opponent kickoff return average (sixth, 21.0 yards per return), fewest kickoff and punt returns surrendered for touchdowns (tied for fourth, five touchdowns surrendered), kickoff return average (fourth, 23.0 yards per return), team gross punting average (10th, 43.0) and punts placed inside the 20-yard line (seventh, 229).

Prior to joining the Buccaneers, Bisaccia spent 19 seasons coaching at the collegiate level. From 1999-2001, he coached at Mississippi, serving as the running backs coach and special teams coordinator, adding the role of assistant head coach for his last two seasons