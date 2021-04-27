Former Buccaneers and Florida State Seminoles linebacker Geno Hayes dies at age 33

This is a photo of Geno Hayes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team. This image reflects the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster as of Monday, Aug. 8, 2011. (AP Photo)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former Florida State Seminoles and Buccaneers linebacker Geno Hayes died Monday evening following a battle with liver disease, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. He was 33.

Hayes battled the disease for two years and was hospitalized more than 20 times as the disease progressed, losing 70 pounds through the ordeal.

Hayes signed with Florida State in 2005. He was a sixth-round pick of the Bucs in 2008, and went on to play seven seasons in the NFL for the the Buccaneers, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

