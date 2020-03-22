Former Buccaneer Ronde Barber breaks down signing of Tom Brady

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers made their big free-agent prize official. Quarterback Tom Brady signed a deal reportedly for two years and $50 million.

One analyst that is very happy about the move by the Bucs is News Channel 8 preseason broadcasting commentator Ronde Barber.

The Bucs Ring of Honor member spoke with News Channel 8’s Dan Lucas about Brady and what it means for the Bucs franchise heading into the 2020 NFL season.

