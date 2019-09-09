Former Buccaneer, LB Kwon Alexander, ejected for hit on QB Jameis Winston

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The return of Kwon Alexander to the football field at Raymond James Stadium did not exceed one-quarter of play on Sunday. Alexander was ejected from the game after he put a helmet to helmet hit on his former quarterback, Jameis Winston.

“The way that looked,” explained Winston. “I got down late. I gave myself up. He is just playing football. It is tough for defenders to get out of the way of that and, fortunately, we try to protect the quarterback in this league and we did it there.”

Winston’s teammates, including Ali Marpet and Mike Evans, rushed to his rescue and confronted Alexander.

“I feel some type of way about my quarterback,” Evans said to a group of reporters in the locker room after the game. “So I was upset. Ali was upset.”

After a brief scuffle, the referees separated the two teams. Then, they “disqualified” Alexander.

“We were all upset,” said Evans. “But we did not want him to get ejected. I did not want him to get ejected. I do not think he did it intentionally. He did not want to hurt Jameis. We are all good friends.”

Evans also admitted he could have dealt with the situation in a different manner.

“I did not handle it well,” he said. “I pushed him back a little so I did not handle that well and I hope he is good for next game.”