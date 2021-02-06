Former Buccaneer John Lynch elected into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ John Lynch holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a victory celebration at Raymond James Stadium Monday, Jan. 27, 2003, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Oakland Raiders 48-21 to win Super Bowl XXXVII on Sunday. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Former Tampa Bay Buccaneer John Lynch has been selected by the Pro Football Hall of Fame to join the Class of 2021.

Lynch has been a finalist for the Hall of Fame each of the last eight years. He spent 11 seasons in Tampa Bay and four more with the Denver Broncos.

He was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection and a two-time All Pro.

He is the fourth player who spent all or the majority of their career with the Buccaneers to get a gold jacket, joining Lee Roy Selmon, Warren Sapp and Derrick Brooks.

The Buccaneers took to Twitter Sunday evening to congratulate Lynch by saying, “Forever a legend.”

