Football fans arrive at Raymond James Stadium hours before Bucs first preseason game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you thought the wet weather would deter fans from arriving at Raymond James Stadium hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first preseason game, you would be incorrect.

8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley spoke with a pair of football fans, Lori McCauley and Tammy Lamb, while they were snapping photos outside of the stadium around 5 p.m. They attempted to shield themselves from the rain with their umbrellas. Shirley wanted to know why they were there more than two hours ahead of the game and, shockingly, they said the rain actually pushed them to leave their homes as early as possible.

“I thought we could get better parking if we got here early,” said McCauley.

She snagged a parking spot close to the field.

“We basically got employee parking,” she said.

When asked about her allegiance to the Buccaneers, McCauley admitted she has only been cheering for them for about two seasons. She has always been a Green Bay Packers fan but, because she has a home in the area, she wants to cheer for the teams.

“We are going to be here the whole game,” she told me. “That is what it is all about.”