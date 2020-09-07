Fans to be allowed at Buccaneers Week 3 matchup at Denver

DENVER (KDVR/WFLA) – The Denver Broncos will allow fans in a limited capacity at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium starting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sept. 27, according to KDVR.

According to KDVR, Colorado Governor Jared Polis will make the announcement Tuesday.

The Buccaneers announced last week that no fans will be allowed at the first two home games of the 2020 season at Raymond James Stadium.

The first opportunity fans will possibly get to see the Buccaneers play in Tampa will be in Week 6 against the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 18 as of now.

The Buccaneers’ decision to have no fans for the first two home games sets them apart from the two other NFL teams in Florida.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced July 10 that it will allow 25 percent capacity at TIAA Bank Field in 2020 “in compliance with state and local authorities and following CDC social distancing guidelines.” The stadium’s capacity is listed at over 67,000.

On Aug. 24, the Miami Dolphins announced it will allow a maximum of 13,000 or 20 percent capacity for their Sept. 20 home opener against the Buffalo Bills. The hope is that as the season goes on, the number of fans allowed could also grow. Season ticket holders will have first priority to purchase tickets based on their tenure.

Below is the Buccaneers regular season schedule: