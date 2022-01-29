Fans react to reports of Brady’s retirement decision after 2 years with Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As reports of Tom Brady’s retirement decision spread Saturday, fans at Tampa’s Gasparilla parade grappled with the thought the quarterback, considered by many as the “greatest of all time,” may have played his last football game.

“It’s so sad. I mean, he’s gone. It’s tough,” Sebastean Gonzalez said.

“I’m just thankful for the two years that he was here. Honestly, so I’ll forever be grateful for what he did for us and the city,” Nick Mazzoni said.

Brady has not confirmed the reports himself but if he were to really put away his Bucs jersey for good, he would have made two years of memories Tampa Bay fans will never forget.

Brady arrived in a brand new city, on a new team in a pandemic and led his krewe to become Super Bowl Champions in Feb. 2021.

Brady previously spent two decades playing for the New England Patriots, where he went to nine Super Bowls and won six.

Related Content Tom Brady to announce retirement after 22 seasons, reports say

“We’re gonna miss him a lot,” Gary Faulkner said. “He played 22 great seasons. First year here, he won us a Super Bowl. We’re gonna love him forever.”

Some fans are holding out hope that Brady still has more football left in him. After all, his goal was to play until he was 45 years old. The 7-time champion is 44, though his birthday is on Aug. 3, which would make him 45 by the time the 2022 NFL season kicks off on Sep. 9.

“He’s definitely coming back,” Brian Fullwood said, “and we’ll have everybody back and we’re gonna get it done and then he may get out of here.”

“I don’t think he’s gonna retire on the note that he did,” Ryan Bastien said. “I mean, he had a great season but he didn’t win the season, but he didn’t make the Super Bowl or win the Super Bowl. I don’t think he’s going to retire on that note.”

While the fans wait for the final word on Brady’s future, they all agree on one thing — “He’s the best to ever do it. He’s the GOAT no doubt about it,” Mazzoni said.

“He’s the best of all time. No one touches him,” Faulkner added.

“Hall of fame. Best of all time. Nothing else can be said. Easy,” Gonzalez said.

“He’s literally the best thing I’ve ever seen play,” Bastien said. “At 44 years old, the numbers he put up, unreal.”