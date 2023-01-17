TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Buccaneers’ fans are packing away their hopes of a 2023 Super Bowl win.

The team closed out its season with a loss to the Dallas Cowboys Monday night at Raymond James Stadium.

The Pewter Pirates put some points on the board but trailed for the majority of the game. Ultimately the Cowboys came out on top with a 31-14 win.

Now, fans are wondering whether it will be the team’s last game with Tom Brady as quarterback.

“That’s one of the reasons we came down here because it might be his last game,” one loyal follower said. “You never know when his last game it.”

Monday night’s loss wrapped up the GOAT’s third season with the Bucs. He has led the team to the playoff each of those years.

Following the game, Brady said, “You know, this has been a lot of focus on this game so it’s just one day at a time, truly.”

Diehard fans are hoping for another season with Brady at the helm.

“We’ve been a fan of Tom Brady since he was with the New England Patriots,” one follower said. “We followed him down to Florida, and we’re gonna make it work!”