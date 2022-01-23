Fans head out early as Bucs comeback falls short of Super Bowl hopes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Sunday’s NFL Playoff game wasn’t the outcome many Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans were hoping for. However, despite the 30-27 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, the 3 p.m. kickoff and a chilly start to the morning, fans showed up early to cheer on their team.

They brought out tents, fired up the grills and music was playing, as fans expected a win Sunday. Season ticket holder Scott Heidel set up shop early outside.

“We come out every week, tailgate before the games, have a good atmosphere, a lot of fans out here,” Heidel said.

Inside Raymond James, fans got anxious, as the Bucs fell behind early. There was a roller-coaster of emotions, from the disappointing start, to the late-game rally, but, they still brought the noise.

Jeff Hayes flew down from Detroit to cheer on the Bucs. He brought his son with him too. But like many fans during the 3rd and 4th quarters, they hit the exit.

“We were screaming, hoping, we were on our way out, they just ain’t got it,” Hayes said. “It was great, win lose or draw it’s a great experience no matter what.”



Despite the loss fans still seemed optimistic for next season. The biggest question on fans minds is will Brady return.